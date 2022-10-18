Watch Now
Gov. Stitt declares Oklahoma special election for recreational marijuana vote

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt waves to the balcony as he delivers the State of the State in Oklahoma City, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Kevin Stitt State of the State
Posted at 3:02 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 16:02:57-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issues a proclamation on Tuesday to declare a special election to vote on State Question 820 — a proposal for recreational marijuana.

Stitt's declaration sets the stage for an election on March 7, 2023.

SQ 820 didn't make it on the November ballot despite getting the signatures to qualify after the Secretary of State's Office's delay in verifying those signatures was not reason enough to force the state to include the proposal on the ballot.

Oklahoma voters chose to legalize medical marijuana in 2018.

