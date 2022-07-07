Gov. Stitt calls for special audit of Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools on Thursday, accusing the district of mishandling public funds.

Stitt said two TPS board members reached out to him over the funding issue, and he's also concerned that the district violated state law by teaching "Critical Race Theory."

The governor defines Critical Race Theory the way the state's House Bill 1775 does — the prohibition of teaching that one race or sex is superior to the other race or sex.

"Not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define or divide Oklahoma students by their race or sex," Stitt said in a video posted to social media announcing his call for the audit.

"Let's teach students, not indoctrinate them."

Today I am calling for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools and the potential mishandling of public funds. I'm also concerned TPS may have violated state law by teaching critical race theory. We will get to the bottom of what’s going on at Tulsa Public Schools. pic.twitter.com/0nhMhfRXh2 — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) July 7, 2022

The governor said he has confidence in State Auditor Cyndi Byrd who's also conducting a financial audit of the State Department of Education.

TPS is currently investigating a contract mismanagement issue in its talent department that the district says did not involve a "substantial dollar amount." The Tulsa Public School Board of Education is scheduled to discuss the issue at a meeting Thursday night.

MORE >>> TPS: Contract mismanagement found in talent department

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --