Gov. Stitt appoints 4 new members to State Board of Education

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt replaced five members of the State Board of Education as one of the first acts in his second term.

The board is a seven member team, including the State Superintendent, that governs the public school system of Oklahoma.

New board members are:

Donald Burdick: CEO of Olifant Energy II

Maria Hill: home education teacher

home education teacher Kendra Wesson: owner of Operation Accounting

owner of Operation Accounting Trent Smith : commissioner Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. Smith previously served as board member for CD3 and is now representing a different district.

The new members replace Brian Bobek, Jennifer Monies, and Carlisha Bradley.

Ryan Walters is the newly elected State Superintendent.

