Gov. Stitt appoints 4 new members to State Board of Education

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt speaks following a State Board of Equalization meeting Monday, April 20, 2020, in Oklahoma City. The board, led by Stitt, declared a revenue failure for the fiscal year that ends June 30, 2020, and Stitt warned cuts to agency budgets over the next two years will likely be unavoidable, amid crashing oil prices and dwindling revenue collections as the state's economy ground to a halt in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 7:51 AM, Jan 11, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt replaced five members of the State Board of Education as one of the first acts in his second term.

The board is a seven member team, including the State Superintendent, that governs the public school system of Oklahoma.

New board members are:

  • Donald Burdick: CEO of Olifant Energy II
  • Maria Hill: home education teacher
  • Kendra Wesson: owner of Operation Accounting
  • Trent Smith: commissioner Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. Smith previously served as board member for CD3 and is now representing a different district.

The new members replace Brian Bobek, Jennifer Monies, and Carlisha Bradley.

Ryan Walters is the newly elected State Superintendent.

