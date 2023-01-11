Gov. Stitt appoints 4 new members to State Board of Education

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt replaced five members of the State Board of Education as one of the first acts in his second term.
The board is a seven member team, including the State Superintendent, that governs the public school system of Oklahoma.
New board members are:
- Donald Burdick: CEO of Olifant Energy II
- Maria Hill: home education teacher
- Kendra Wesson: owner of Operation Accounting
- Trent Smith: commissioner Oklahoma Employment Security Commission. Smith previously served as board member for CD3 and is now representing a different district.
The new members replace Brian Bobek, Jennifer Monies, and Carlisha Bradley.
Ryan Walters is the newly elected State Superintendent.
