Gov. Stitt announces opening of D.C. office, names Director of Governor's Office

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt named Christina Gungoll Lepore as Director of the Governor's Washington D.C. Office last week.

Lepore is a fourth-generation Oklahoma originally from Enid. She is a former staffer for Congressman Frank Lucas (OK-03) and has an experienced career in government affairs and public relations.

“I am excited to have Christina in Washington to help us advance and defend key priorities for the State of Oklahoma,” said Governor Stitt. “It is critical for our success to have as many boots on the ground as possible to ensure Oklahoma is receiving its fair share, as federal dollars make up 40% of our state budget."

In addition to working for Congressman Lucas (OK-03), Lepore served as staff director in the office of Senate Republican Conference Vice-Chairman Joni Ernst (R-IA) and as of press secretary for Tom Bliley (R-VA), the former chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

Lepore has also worked in the private sector overseas in public relations, corporate communications, and government affairs before returning to the United States.

She currently resides in Washington D.C. and will be based there to help advance Oklahoma-based initiatives and ensure a strong state-federal partnership.

“It is truly an honor to once again serve my home state of Oklahoma,” said Lepore. “I look forward to working with our outstanding Congressional delegation and all our federal partners to enhance our strong state-federal partnership further and move Oklahoma forward.”

