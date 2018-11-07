Gov. Fallin: 'Very excited' for governor-elect Kevin Stitt

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Republican governor Mary Fallin says she is "very excited" for governor-elect Kevin Stitt to take the reins.

Opponents of Stitt had often taken to comparing him to outgoing governor Fallin, who was ranked the least popular governor in the United States.

She had encouraging words to say about last night's GOP victory.

"Well I'm very excited about governor-elect Kevin Stitt. Congratulations to him. It's a big night for the Republican party," Fallin said.

Fallin said one of the challenges for the next governor is keeping the state's economy strong.

