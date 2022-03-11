Global breaking competition to be held in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The global breaking spotlight will be on Tulsa this spring.

The 2022 World Breaking Classic USA Open Qualifier will be held at the Cox Business Convention Center on June 4, Tulsa Regional Tourism announced Friday morning.

Breaking veterans and influencers will make up the judges' panel that will decide who moves on from Tulsa to the WBC World Final 2022.

“On June 4, Tulsa will be the center of the breaking universe,” said Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum. “Not only will we see a significant economic impact to our city, Tulsa will be broadcast on the world stage. I want to thank the Tulsa Regional Chamber for their efforts in attracting this event to our city, and for Tulsa voters who have provided WBC with a venue that can now play host to world-class events like this one.”

Along with the competition will be a graffiti and film exhibit to debut in early May at Circle Cinema to spotlight breaking and hip hop.

The announcement comes as breaking is slated to be a part of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Competitor registration, ticket, hotel and more information are available here.

