'Giving to others': A new Christmas light display is giving back to a local non-profit

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Raceway Park will be looking more festive this year. Chris Berryhill and his family are bringing a new drive-thru light display to the Tulsa community.

The family saw a display in Nashville and wanted to bring it back to Oklahoma.

“I thought to myself, wouldn’t it be so cool to own one of these? It was a dream then,” Berryhill said.

That dream is now a reality. It is called Magical Lights Adventure.

The mile-long drive-thru light display has over 1 million lights of trees, presents, and of course, Santa Claus.

But it’s not just the lights that are lighting the Christmas Spirit.

The Berryhills are donating some of the proceeds to Fostering Connections, a non-profit that gives resources and clothes to over 4,000 foster children in Green Country.

“My wife and I have a big heart towards children and foster children, and with this being a Christmas family event. We thought what better organization it would be to partner with than a foster organization,” Berryhill said.

According to the U.S. Department of Human Services, Oklahoma has more than 6,00 children in the child welfare system. Out of the 6,000+ children, 49% live with a non-relative family.

Along with the donations, 50 foster families with Fostering Connections will get to see the display for free.

2 News listened to Margaret Wish, the executive director of Fostering Connections, she told us giving families the opportunity to enjoy holiday festivities will bring normalcy.

“For me, it was an exciting way for foster families to be able to celebrate the holidays,” Wish said.

Wish said the holidays can be difficult for foster children and their families. She said that a local business wanting to spread holiday cheer would really bring joy to all.

“We’re just really excited to offer this to foster families as just another way of saying, we’re here to support you,” Wish said.

Giving has always been the Oklahoma spirit, but for some, it means a little more during this season.

“To me, it really brings the Christmas out of the experience because that’s what Christmas is all about is giving to others,” Berryhill said.

