"Giving That Makes Cents" launches in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW — Broken Arrow partners with John 3:16 Mission to launch the "Giving That Makes Cents" initiative.

The campaign was created in response to Broken Arrow residents' concerns about panhandling.

This new approach offers the concerned residents an alternative to handing out cash: donating via phone.

The city unveiled new signs at the intersection of Aspen and Kenosha Monday morning. They include text instructions to donate, and a number to call John 3:16 for those experiencing hunger or homelessness. All contributions are donated to the non-profit.

Steve Whitaker, acting CEO of John 3:16 Mission, understands the complexity of homelessness.

"We believe that people didn’t end up homeless overnight, and its hard work to get back together sometimes. We are doing that hard work at John 3:16 Mission.”

To donate, visit the John 3:16 Mission website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

