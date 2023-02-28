New signs in Tulsa encourage donating to homeless via text

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is working to make donating to those in need a little easier. You can now donate by sending a text from your phone.

The city has started to put up signs, encouraging residents to text a number to donate money to those in need, instead of giving it away to panhandlers.

The signs were put up in Tulsa about two weeks ago. Jarrel Wade from Tulsa Housing Solutions says the money collected through this number will be donated to agencies involved in “A Way Home for Tulsa.”

Jerry Pierce has lived in Tulsa for 45 years and says it’s a good idea.

“If you could come up with a way to give them money for the food or other help they need, then I’m all for that,” Pierce said.

Wade says through the organizations, the money will be given to people in need or those experiencing homelessness. He also says right now, the signs are in south Tulsa and the locations are determined by city council district which will decide where to put more signs in the future.

