Girl Scouts set to start 2022 cookie sales in eastern Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma announced Tuesday their plans to start their 2022 cookie sale.

The eight-week annual sale starts online Jan. 22 with booth sales beginning Feb. 11 at Walmart, Bass Pro, Lowe's, Mother Road Market and Woodland Hills Mall. There will also be drive-thru booths at select Arvest Bank branches on the weekend.

There will be nine flavors to choose from including a new "Adventurefuls" cookie.

”Purchasing Girl Scout Cookies is a delicious way to support these young entrepreneurs and all the proceeds stay locally.” said Celeste Franklin, Director of Product Programs for Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma. “Our troops learn so many life-long skills through this program, from goal setting, decision making and money management to people skills and business ethics. It’s so exciting to see.”

Every purchase is meant to help fund local Girl Scout activities.

Here's how anyone interested can buy Girl Scout cookies:

Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org, text COOKIES to 59618*, or use the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find cookie booths available in your area.

A new option this year allows customers to purchase cookies to be delivered to their doorstep beginning Feb. 11 through DoorDash (deliveries only available Friday and Saturday evenings in the Tulsa area).

Beginning Feb. 18, enter your ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.

