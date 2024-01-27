Watch Now
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma gears up for annual cookie sales

Posted at 9:00 AM, Jan 27, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma are gearing up for their annual Cookie Warehouse Day.

The event allows Girl Scouts and volunteers to gather and pick up more than 370,000 packages of Girl Scout Cookies.

Armstrong Relocation partnered with GSEOK to store the cookies.

From the storage area, Girl Scouts will load vehicles at the warehouse and the cookies go on sale for $6 per box, starting Feb. 16.

The best way to find cookies in the area is to click here and use the "Cookie Finder" by entering your zip code.

