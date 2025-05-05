'Get your belly full': Tulsa businesses benefiting from Cinco de Mayo

TULSA, Okla. — Business owners in Tulsa said Cinco de Mayo is like their Super Bowl when it comes to sales. Some said the holiday may cost a lot more in 2025 because of new tariffs. However, Tulsans came out to celebrate at events all over the city.

David Aguilera and Evelyn Angel work at Mi Tierra Cocina Mexicana near 91st Street on Delaware. They said this year's holiday was more important than ever.

"I know it's tough right now with inflation and everything, we have seen the cost of goods exceed a 40% increase in the past month with tariffs," said Aguilera.

Aguilera said, thankfully, the celebration on May 5 packed the restaurant. Abel Murrieta, the owner of Tamale Boyz, said his business felt the economic boom as well.

"It gets them in that Hispanic style mode and they get to try us out... Good excuse to get your belly full, man, I mean, there's nothing else about it," said Murrieta.

Residents said one of the most iconic spots to fill their bellies and celebrate is Elote. The restaurant blocked off a section of Boston Avenue for its annual Cinco de Mayo celebration, which features food, music, and luchadore wrestling. Aiden Ekstrand was there for the wrestling, games, and the food.

"People just want to be around people and have fun… A vessel for people to share experiences with each other," said Ekstrand.

