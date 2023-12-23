Generosity gives Bartlesville man a better Christmas

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — James Blevins loves Elvis Presley. There must be 50 different items of Elvis memorabilia in his living room alone. Thanks to a kind man in Bartlesville, Blevins won’t be having a blue Christmas.

Merry Christmas to him and his family. Back in June, Mike Roark noticed this giant tree in Blevins’ backyard. It was dead, and starting to tip. If they had let it linger much longer, it would have tipped and crush Blevins’ kitchen. Blevins is glad the tree is gone.

"If it wasn’t for that guy right there, I wouldn’t have got nothing done," Blevins said.

He's referring to his friend Mike Roark, who described Blevins.

"[James] is an interesting guy. He’s had some bad luck now and then. He keeps trucking along," Roark said.

Roark and Blevins met through the Agape ministry. Roark delivers food to Blevins on a regular basis and the two hit it off.

Blevins doesn’t have much money for anything right now. In fact what little money he does have, he sent to his grandchildren in Pryor for Christmas.

"Wasn’t much. $15 apiece. But I sent ‘em something for Christmas. To show them I care for them," Blevins said.

About that tree: Roark called around and was quoted as much as $2,000 for the job. He asked Kelly banks how much he would charge

"Probably nothing," Banks told him.

"I mean it made me feel good. Just trying to help somebody out I’ve been blessed in life and just trying to help somebody out when I can," Banks told 2 News.

"Seemed like [Banks] cared for people and that’s kind of a rarity now with all the hate and violence that’s going on," Roark said.

Blevins had some parting words before the 2 News crew left.

"Merry Christmas to everybody," Blevins said.

