Gathering Place plans fifth anniversary events this week

TULSA, Okla. — Officials behind the Gathering Place are looking to celebrate the park's award-winning reputation gained over the last five years with five straight days of events planned Wednesday, Sept. 6 through Sunday, Sept. 10.

It starts Wednesday with happy hour drinks and a dog-cake giveaway for the furry friends.

The rest of the days are for humans to celebrate - each with giveaways, artist lectures, and tours in both English and Spanish.

Perhaps the biggest celebration is Friday, the official five year milestone for the park.

“All kinds of free activities, music, food, and swag to take home. That is our big bash on Friday from 5-7 p.m.,” Gathering Place Vice President of Marketing Andrea Leitch said.

"With our free five days of festivities we have something for all different ages. We have for adults, we have for seniors, we have for teens and young adults.”

These events could attract more common visitors like the Zahms, as long as the kids can stay busy.

"(I like) playing, getting our energy up and stuff. I like to play in the sand sometimes and just hang out,” Abel Zahm said.

Wednesday, September 6

Dog Play Wednesday: Yappy Birthday Bash presented by AARP Oklahoma! Guests can enjoy yappy hour drinks from The Patio while their dogs get a free pup-cake of their own from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the PSO Reading Tree.

Thursday, September 7

Join us for the first fall Story Time of the season as Hot Toast Music Co. sings the Story Time theme song live and reads stories about parks. After the story, decorate your very own party hat in honor of Gathering Place’s fifth anniversary! Story Time will take place from 4 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the PSO Reading Tree.

Friday, September 8

Gathering Place is five years old! Gather with us on the park’s official fifth anniversary as we celebrate the milestone with a free birthday party for the whole family! Guests can enjoy a variety of birthday fun such as enjoying delicious party treats, music and dancing, face painting, caricatures, lawn games, a life size paint-by-number, and more. The 5th Birthday Bash will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the PSO Reading Tree.

Saturday, September 9

Guests are invited to become immersed in the power of storytelling through various experiences led by impactful storytellers in the community. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests will learn about different avenues of storytelling with a photography walk, a drawing class, lectures, and workshops led by prominent Tulsa artists, musicians, filmmakers, photographers, and others. In addition, guests are invited to share their story with students from The Juice Radio Show as they broadcast live from the Cabinet of Wonder.

Sunday, September 10

Get a glimpse of Gathering Place through a new lens at Tours & Tiny Things! Guests are invited to go on various free park tours led by Gathering Place experts—guided garden tours led by the horticulture team, playground tours led by the park’s Director of Facilities Ken Sutter, and a park tour in Spanish with Juan Miret. Each tour is offered at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. and last about an hour. Registration is encouraged!

After the tours, guests can explore the new additions to Mark Dion’s Cabinet of Wonder and make their own tiny clay creation of an artifact from the exhibit with Tiny Things by Bowen from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

