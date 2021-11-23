Garth Brooks to host first concert at Razorback Stadium next spring

TULSA, Okla. — For the first time in seven years, Garth Brooks is setting his sights on Fayetteville.
Brooks announced he will host a concert at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium next year on April 23. This will be Brooks' only appearance near Arkansas and Oklahoma on his stadium tour for 2022.
There are only three ways to purchase tickets and they are:
- Online at Ticketmaster
- Through the Ticketmaster mobile app
- On the Garth Brooks line at 1-877-654-2784
At this time, all COVID-19 safety protocols still apply for this event.
Tickets will be on sale Friday, Dec. 3, at 10 a.m. local time.
