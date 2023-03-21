Fundraiser planned for family of late McAlester police officer

MCALESTER, Okla. — The McAlester community is already wrapping its arms around the family of officer Joseph Barlow, who died from his injuries in a head-on crash Monday.

A fundraiser is planned for Tuesday night from 5:30-9 p.m. at the McAlester Elks Lodge on 3100 Elk Drive.

For $15, attendees will receive all-you-can-eat sirloin steak, steak fries and salad bar with tea and water.

All proceeds will be donated to the Joseph Barlow Family Account at First National Bank.

