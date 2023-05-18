Friends remember Cain's Ballroom co-owner, James Rodgers

TULSA, Okla. — Many people in Green Country are mourning the loss of a man who brought one love to Tulsa and many other cities coast to coast.

James Rodgers was the co-owner of Tulsa's historic Cain's Ballroom. Friends of his say he had music and kindness in his soul, and his legacy is sprinkled all over that building.

In more ways than one, Rodgers was a rockstar.

As a neurosurgeon, he graduated from OU Before opening up his practice, "Tulsa Spine and Specialty Hospital."

Close friend Carol Pinkerton says 'Doc Roc' was passionate about his craft.

"He wanted to operate on my neck, but that never happened," Pinkerton said with a smile. "We were too good of friends, and I said no, no, no."

Ever since he was a boy, Rodgers was a music lover. As co-owner of Cain's Ballroom, he gave it a complete makeover.

"Cain's was in ruins, and Dr. Rodgers took over, and he and his family resurrected it," said Dice Dawson, another close friend. "He made it what it is today."

Dawson says he also coached Rodgers' son, Chad, in sports. That's where he says some of his best memories come from.

Dawson says Rodgers left behind two sons, a wife, and more friends and family than anyone could imagine.

"Everywhere I went, everybody knew him," Pinkerton said.

