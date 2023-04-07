Friends remember beloved Chouteau-Mazie teacher that died unexpectedly

CHOUTEAU, Okla. — Many Chouteau residents have heavy hearts as they think about their beloved elementary school teacher, Shelly Snodgrass.

Snodgrass died unexpectedly yesterday, according to Chouteau Mazie Public School.

As the flag remains at half staff and the quaint community of Chouteau goes about life as normal, Shelly Snodgrass remains on their mind, especially for April Heidler and Renee Burns. They've been friends with Snodgrass since childhood.

“She was just the fun one you know what I mean," Heidler said. "She was the go-getter.”

For Heidler dealing with her own injury, she knew she could count on Snodgrass to check up on her. She remembers Snodgrass for going above and beyond, especially with her own son, Bradley.

“He (Bradley) is hilarious," Heidler said.

Snodgrass loved Bradley more than anything, and he clearly loved her back - along with every student who had the pleasure of being in her class.

“Alot of the kids she’s taught in the past that’s in high school, if you ask them who your favorite teacher was, it was always Ms. Snodgrass," Burns said.

Mischievous, athletic, and bright are some of the best words to descibe her. But most of all, she was a beloved teacher and mom.

“I always thought she’d be a nurse growing up with her and stuff, but teaching is where she needed to be," Burns said.

