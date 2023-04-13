Friend of Tulsa explosive device suspect says he was a law-abiding citizen, family man

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News is learning new developments about a Tulsa man arrested with multiple explosives in his car and house. Tulsa Police, along with the FBI and ATF, arrested Daniel Charba.

It all started at J&E Auto Body near Admiral and Peoria. Multiple homemade explosive devices were found inside a car there Wednesday afternoon.

By Thursday, 2 News found out the owner was the one who called police because they thought something seemed suspicious.

Authorities traced it back to 32-year-old Daniel Charba.

During the investigation, ATF officials say more explosive devices were found at his home in Berryhill, along with the chemicals to make them.

Jacob Reilly lives in Texas now, but grew up with Charba.

“I’ve known Daniel for a long time," Reilly said. "He’s a good ole country boy.”

He says Charba has a wife, two, young daughters and a law enforcement and security background.

“I’ve always considered him as somebody who would protect people," he said.

2 News asked Reilly if anything seemed off with Charba lately.

“Honestly you can go out and buy enough Tenorite to blow up a barn legally," Reilly said. "I know he’d always had kind of a hobby in stuff like that. He’s a law abiding citizen and always has been.”

ATF officials say they don’t have information as to whether the explosives were ill-intended or not.

Charba’s being held on 13 counts of possession of an explosive device.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --