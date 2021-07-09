Free Tulsa advance Child Tax Credit event for those eligible

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center and Goodwill VITA are offering free tax preparation for families eligible to receive the advance Child Tax Credit. Those eligible could receive payments of up to $300 per child.

Today from 1-8 p.m., volunteers will prepare and electronically file tax returns. Individuals and families with household incomes less than $57,000 are eligible for the free tax preparation service.

The event is being held at Goodwill VITA on 1667 S. Yale Ave. and is for families and individuals who have not yet filed an income tax return for 2020.

Goodwill Industries of Tulsa manages the VITA program and is a partner with the City of Tulsa to provide financial counseling at no cost to Tulsans. Since December 2020, counselors have helped 92 clients and held more than 254 sessions. A total of $24,348 in savings have been built by FEC clients, along with $10,803 debt reduced.

Appointments are required for today's Advance Child Tax Credit Day event. Spots can be scheduled online or by calling (918) 802-7279.

The City of Tulsa’s FEC was launched in December 2020. In partnership with Goodwill Industries of Tulsa, the center provides free, one-on-one financial counseling to residents regardless of income.

Certified financial counselors help with personalized guidance on an array of topics, including debt, credit, budget, and savings. Counseling is offered in English, Spanish as well as other languages through a language line.

The FEC was funded through public and private dollars, including a two-year grant from the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund. Schedule an appointment with a Tulsa FEC counselor online.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --