Freddie's Hamburgers owner dies

Posted at 10:29 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 12:07:39-04

TULSA, Okla. — Fred E. Willis, owner and operator of Freddie's Hamburgers and Fair Concessions, died last week.

Freddie's Hamburgers and Fair Concessions started in 1954. Menu items include burgers, coneys, a variety of sides, and much more. Willis was a long-term partner and concessionaire of the Tulsa State Fair for over 46 years, according to a statement from the Tulsa State Fair Facebook page.

The local restaurant has two locations in Tulsa at 9130 E 11th St and 802 S Lewis Ave.

Willis was born and raised in Tulsa. He was 61 years old. No cause of death was given.

