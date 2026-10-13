Frame it Forward Brings in Hundreds of Eyeglasses for Those in Need

TULSA, Okla. — Green Country residents showed their generosity on Tuesday by donating hundreds of eyeglasses for those in need. Frame it Forward is a 2News Oklahoma initiative in partnership with the Tulsa Downtown Lions Club and the Triad Eye Institute where adult and children's gently used eyeglasses are collected to be refurbished and given to those in need of better eyesight.

Held at Triad Eye Institute's location at 61st and Memorial on Tuesday, the 2News Oklahoma Weather Team joined the crew working to collect eyeglasses from anyone who stopped by the booth. The collected eyeglasses will then be sorted by the Tulsa Downtown Lions Club and sent to organizations that distribute them to those in need locally and throughout the world.

If you missed Tuesday's event, you can still donate at any Triad Eye Institute Location throughout eastern Oklahoma until the end of November.

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