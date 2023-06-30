Fourth of July holiday expected to be TIA's busiest travel weekend

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport staff say Friday is expected to be the year's busiest travel day. It also comes when delays and cancelations have been rampant nationwide.

For some people, flying United has been a nightmare.

TIA staff recommend arriving at the airport at least two hours before flights departures.

Jose Salinas, a Tulsa traveler, is on top of it.

"There's always a concern on cancelations or delays. Mostly delays for me. I'm going south, so mostly delays," Salinas said.

He's heading to El Paso to see family, but if you were like him earlier this week, you could have been trapped at the airport.

According to Flightaware, United Airlines has had the most disruptions - so much so U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg got involved. He blamed it on the weather and a shortage of air traffic controllers.

Salinas can only hope he doesn't get any last-minute surprises, like so many others this week.

"I'm going from here to Austin, then to El Paso," he said. "I have two hours in between connecting flights, so that should be enough, hopefully."

