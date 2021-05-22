Watch
Four Tulsa Fire Fighters compete in IRONMAN triathlon

Posted at 5:59 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 18:59:10-04

TULSA, Okla — Four members of the Tulsa Fire Department are competing in the 2021 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN North American Championship triathlon in Tulsa.

Steve Isaacs, Chris Whittington, Roy Zoellner, and Blake Hollingsworth will compete with hundreds on Sunday, May 23rd.

RELATED STORY: 2021 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN North American Championship Tulsa triathlon

