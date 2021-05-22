Four Tulsa Fire Fighters compete in IRONMAN triathlon

TULSA, Okla — Four members of the Tulsa Fire Department are competing in the 2021 Certified Piedmontese IRONMAN North American Championship triathlon in Tulsa.
Good luck to the Tulsa firefighters competing in IRONMAN Tulsa! They have been training hard and we are excited to cheer them on! @IRONMANtri pic.twitter.com/SmJG0CKD9R
— Tulsa Fire Dept. (@TulsaFire) May 22, 2021
Steve Isaacs, Chris Whittington, Roy Zoellner, and Blake Hollingsworth will compete with hundreds on Sunday, May 23rd.
