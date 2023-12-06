Fort Gibson teen dies in car wreck near Hulbert

CHEROKEE COUNTY — A teen died, and two went to the hospital after a car wreck near Hulbert, Ok. on Dec. 5.

Just after 7 p.m., three teenage boys from Fort Gibson were involved in a single-car wreck. A 16-year-old was driving a Ford Escape with two 15-year-old passengers.

One of the 15-year-olds passed away at the scene of the crash. The 16-year-old driver was flown to a Tulsa hospital via helicopter. The other 15-year-old went to the hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol hasn't released the cause of the crash or what happened.

This is a developing story.

