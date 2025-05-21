FORT GIBSON STRONG: Resources available for those impacted by storms

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — In Muskogee County, Fort Gibson residents continued picking up the pieces after the likely tornado on May 19.

Mayor Michael Sharp said more resources are on the way for homeowners impacted.

Some resources include the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief at 405-561-4822 and the Minuteman Disaster Response. Sharp said to call the Fort Gibson town hall at 918-478-3551, provide an address, and request assistance.

Edith McCurdy was optimistic that she and her many other Fort Gibson neighbors would be okay as people went on day two of the cleanup.

"It's material that can be fixed, and we are all fine, that's the best part," said McCurdy.

McCurdy said a tree landed right on top of her bedroom. She said that since the storm, the community resources and support have been incredible.

"Yesterday, it was a beehive of activity around here. They cleaned out all the trees, and it's just been awesome," said McCurdy.

However, McCurdy wondered if the town had any plans to help people with home restoration.

"People now next will have to do that reconstruction and stuff… Rebuilding it, like the back of my house, will have to be rebuilt," said McCurdy.

2 News asked Sharp about this.

"Call or come to the town hall, city hall, and we will get the resources out, whatever they need," said Sharp.

McCurdy said she thinks they'll push through despite the damage to her home and community.

"Oh yeah, we're Fort Gibson strong," said McCurdy.

