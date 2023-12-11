Former mayor weighs in ahead of TPS’ board votes on superintendent’s contract

TULSA, Okla. — A major decision is expected at Monday night’s Tulsa Public Schools board meeting as a vote is expected on whether to make Dr. Ebony Johnson a permanent superintendent.

Johnson has held the interim role since the highly-publicized departure of Dr. Deborah Gist.

Former Tulsa Mayor Susan Savage sent a letter to the TPS board voicing her support for Johnson.

“A partnership does not exist when a single state official interferes with the responsibilities of local officials through public threats rather than through professionalism and constructive guidance,” said Savage.

Mayor Bynum and others expressed similar support last week. After, State Superintendent Ryan Walters issued a statement requesting a national search be conducted for the role.

TPS Board member John Croisant told 2News that would take up to a year and cost $80- to $100,000. Croisant said that is time they do not have because several cabinet members have left this year.

He believes Dr. Johnson is the person for the job and that it is imperative to get a permanent leader soon because it will be difficult to hire a new administration until a leader is in place.

“99% of the people reaching out to me all want Dr. Johnson to be hired and for TPS to be focused on outcomes,” said Croisant. “The state board of education has none, like zero, say in who a local school district hires or how they hire them.”

TPS has been under the microscope of the state for months. Many parents have expressed fear that Walters is setting the stage for a district takeover.

2 News crews are attending the meeting and will bring updates.

