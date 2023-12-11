Former FBI agent’s exes hope more alleged victims come forward

TULSA, Okla. — Two women are speaking out on their relationship with a Former FBI Agent.

Mark Allen Wells is charged with what’s commonly known as revenge porn—sharing private, intimate photos of others without their consent.

Morgan Ballou and Savanna Smith both originally met Wells through online dating sites. Ballou dated him on and off for several years, and Smith said she was engaged to him until earlier this year. In May, Smith said that’s when cops showed up at their house with a search warrant.

“I was terrified,” Smith remembered. “I was caught off guard, cleaning the house, and there were five officers at the door with guns pointed.”

After three women came forward—Ballou, Wells’ ex-wife, and another woman—claiming Wells shared explicit photos and videos of them without permission, authorities charged him with one count of Peeping Tom and three counts of nonconsensual dissemination of sexual images.

The search warrant, according to the affidavit, recovered 55 albums with thousands of photos as well as two videos indicating they were possibly recorded in secret.

The ordeal left both women with guilt, shame and distrust. Smith moved out of state.

“[I] sold my house, planned on marrying him, he was going to be the father figure in my kid’s life, so, for me, it’s completely starting over,” she said.

Ballou is pushing for change. She spoke of strengthening laws at an interim study at the state capitol in October. She is also coping by advocating for other victims and hoping others come forward.

“Knowing that I can hopefully encourage one person to come forward and report any abuse that might come to them,” she said.

“Without a few of these women speaking up, he would have never gotten caught,” said Smith.

According to the affidavit, there could be more victims. Statements in the affidavit indicate there could be upwards of 80.

Wells was removed from his duties at the FBI. He’s also since bonded out of jail.

