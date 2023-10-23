Former Cherokee Attorney General could become first female, Native federal judge

TULSA, Okla. — The Inter-Tribal Council of Five Tribes voted unanimously in support of Sara Hill's nomination to serve as a federal judge.

President Joe Biden announced her nomination on Oct. 18, calling her "extraordinarily qualified, experienced, and devoted to the rule of law and our Constitution."

Hill served as the Cherokee Nation Attorney General from 2019 to 2023. She also successfully led the tribe's defense of the Indian Child Welfare Actin the Supreme Court case Brackeen v. Haaland.

If approved, Hill will serve as the first female and Native federal judge. She would be a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.

Inter-Tribal Council of Five Tribes Inter-tribal council. Hosted by Cherokee Nation at Hard Rock Tulsa. Oct. 20, 2023

“The nomination of Cherokee Nation citizen Sara Hill for the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma is a win for Indian Country and across the nation,” leaders of the Five Tribes said in a joint statement. “Hill adds diversity to the bench and is deeply knowledgeable about federal Indian law and is extremely qualified for this role. The Five Tribes urge the United States Senate to give speedy consideration and approval of this nomination.”

Biden said the nomination continues his promise of ensuring the nation's courts reflect our country's diversity.

The U.S. Senate will confirm or deny the nomination.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

