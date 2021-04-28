Former Bristow police officer pleads guilty in child sex abuse case

TULSA, Okla. — A former Bristow police officer pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a young child.

Bradley Goodin, 46, is convicted of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 in Indian country, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson for the North District of Oklahoma.

Goodin pleaded guilty this week, and he will spend 15 years in federal prison as part of a plea agreement. His final sentencing is set to take place Aug. 11.

“Bradley Goodin was a danger to children, but now thanks to the Sapulpa Police Department, Creek County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and my office, he is a convicted child predator who will spend significant time in federal prison,” Johnson said.

Goodin abused the girl in two separate incidents on Oct. 5, 2019, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. During the second incident, officials said the victim’s mother walked in. The girl was initially afraid to tell her mother, but she eventually told her about the abuse. With the help of a neighbor, the mother left the home with her children and contacted the Sapulpa police.

Goodin was an officer with Bristow Police Department, but he has not been employed with the department since November 2019.

In a February 2021, Goodin was charged with sexually abusing a total of three minors and being a felon in possession of 21 firearms. Goodin decided to plead guilty instead of going to trial.

