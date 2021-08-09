Football is back: Jenks players back at practice ahead of new season

JENKS, Okla. — Football is back in Green Country.
Jenks High School held its first football practice of the 2021 season on Monday as they count down the days until the season kicks off.
The Trojans are coming off of a Class 6A1 high school state championship season and a 12-1 overall record last season.
>>> Sign up for the Friday Night Live newsletter for weekly updates on games and what to watch for throughout the High School Football season
The team practiced under partly cloudy skies and in 90-degree temperatures on Monday morning.
They'll have more than two weeks before their Week 1 matchup that will take them to Texas to take on Mansfield Summit on Aug. 27.
>>> Photos: Jenks holds first football practice of 2021 season
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter