Football is back: Jenks players back at practice ahead of new season

JENKS, Okla. — Football is back in Green Country.

Jenks High School held its first football practice of the 2021 season on Monday as they count down the days until the season kicks off.

The Trojans are coming off of a Class 6A1 high school state championship season and a 12-1 overall record last season.

The team practiced under partly cloudy skies and in 90-degree temperatures on Monday morning.

They'll have more than two weeks before their Week 1 matchup that will take them to Texas to take on Mansfield Summit on Aug. 27.

