Photos: Jenks holds first football practice of 2021 season

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season. 2 News Oklahoma

Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season. 2 News Oklahoma

Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season. 2 News Oklahoma

Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season. 2 News Oklahoma

Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season. 2 News Oklahoma

Prev 1 / Ad Next