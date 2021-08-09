Watch
SportsLocal SportsFriday Night Live

Photos: Jenks holds first football practice of 2021 season

The Jenks Trojans held their first practice of the 2021 season on Monday.

jenks5.jpg
Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
jenks4.jpg
Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
jenks3.jpg
Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
jenks2.jpg
Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma
jenks football.jpg
Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

Photos: Jenks holds first football practice of 2021 season

close-gallery
  • jenks5.jpg
  • jenks4.jpg
  • jenks3.jpg
  • jenks2.jpg
  • jenks football.jpg

Share

Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.2 News Oklahoma
Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.2 News Oklahoma
Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.2 News Oklahoma
Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.2 News Oklahoma
Jenks High School holds its first football practice ahead of the upcoming 2021 season.2 News Oklahoma
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next