'Food on the Move' looking for help on 'Giving Tuesday'

TULSA, Okla. — It’s Giving Tuesday, a national day of giving which always falls on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It’s a day that has become very important for local nonprofits.

Among them is Tulsa’s Food on the Move. They help bring fresh produce to those who have limited access to grocery stores. The organization has been helping the north Tulsa community since 2014.

On this Giving Tuesday, the organization is looking for volunteers and monetary donations so they can help more people. According to Food on the Move, 20% of Tulsa students are food insecure. They’re goal is to decrease that number but also provide people with healthy options.

Food on the Move hopes to raise $10,000 to replenish their food supply to get through the winter season.

“We want to get this food to kids so they can eat, families can be healthy, they can all get together and have a trajectory to be successful,” executive director Kevin Harper said.

Food on the Move will host its monthly block party where they will give away fresh produce and other needed items. It is being held at the Greenwood Cultural Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night. The organization is still looking for volunteers. To find out how you can help, CLICK HERE.

