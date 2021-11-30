GivingTuesday: local nonprofits you can help

TULSA, Okla. — GivingTuesday is here and offers people across the nation to give back this holiday season.

On its website, GivingTuesday says it is an unofficial holiday celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Some of the ways the website says you can contribute includes:



Help your neighbors

Offer kindness

Pay it forward

Feed the hungry

Post a message of hope or gratitude

According to USA Today, it was started in 2012 by a nonprofit in New York, and last year, over $2.5 billion was donated on the annual day of giving back.

Want to participate in GivingTuesday? Here's a list of nonprofits in the area you can help today:

Ability Resources

Ahha Tulsa

Broken Arrow Neighbors

Catholic Charities

Circle Cinema

Clarehouse

Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

Emergency Infant Services

Fab Lab Tulsa

Family & Children's Services

Family Safety Center

First Tee Tulsa

Food On the Move

Fostering Connections

Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma

Hospitality House of Tulsa

Hunger Free Oklahoma

Iron Gate

John 3:16 Mission

Just the Beginning Inc.

League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa

Lindsey House

Little Lighthouse

Mend Pregnancy Resource Center

Mental Health Association Oklahoma

Porta Caeli House

Ronald McDonald House Tulsa

Salvation Army Tulsa

The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges

Tulsa Boys' Home

Youth Services of Tulsa

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --