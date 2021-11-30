GivingTuesday: local nonprofits you can help

TULSA, Okla. — GivingTuesday is here and offers people across the nation to give back this holiday season.
On its website, GivingTuesday says it is an unofficial holiday celebrated on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Some of the ways the website says you can contribute includes:
- Help your neighbors
- Offer kindness
- Pay it forward
- Feed the hungry
- Post a message of hope or gratitude
According to USA Today, it was started in 2012 by a nonprofit in New York, and last year, over $2.5 billion was donated on the annual day of giving back.
Want to participate in GivingTuesday? Here's a list of nonprofits in the area you can help today:
Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma
Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma
League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa
Mend Pregnancy Resource Center
Mental Health Association Oklahoma
The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges
