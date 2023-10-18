Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma announces CEO departure

TULSA, Okla. — The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma announced today that CEO/President, Calvin Moore is no longer with the organization.

Moore joined the food bank in February of 2022.

The food bank appointed Dan Stein as interim CEO. He previously served as interim CEO in 2021.

In a statement, the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma said:

“The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma announced Calvin Moore has left the organization. Mr. Moore joined the Food Bank as CEO/President in February 2022. We are thankful for his work and appreciate his service. “

The food bank did not give specifics regarding Moore’s departure.

Prior to serving at the food bank, Moore served as the CEO for Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa.

The Tulsa Farmer’s Market said there has been some strain on its partnership with the food bank over the past year.

Tulsa Farmer’s Market, executive director, Kris Hutto sent 2 News this statement:

"Tulsa Farmers' Market (TFM) and the FBEO began their relationship last summer when they began piloting a "Food Rescue" program under the Food Bank's "Oklahoma Farm to Table" program. The objective was for the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to buy up any unsold produce at the end of the market at wholesale prices. This program was a major game-changer for the local producers at the Tulsa Farmers' Market. The program effectively kept food out of landfills, gave farmers additional revenue, and connected those experiencing food insecurity with fresh nutritious foods. Over the 2023 season, many farmers begin selling directly to the food bank in addition to selling through the Tulsa Farmers' Market.

As the 2023 season progressed, we experienced some pain points in terms of logistics and accounts payable. However, it is unclear whether these challenges were a direct result of previous leadership at FBEO.

TFM and the new leadership at FBEO are working together to wrap up the abundant 2023 growing season and are working on improvements for 2024 to create a more sustainable program for local producers. As an advocate for small local farmers, TFM will continue to support our growers in every way possible. We are hopeful that this program, along with others, will continue to develop and expand for a more robust local food system in Eastern Oklahoma."

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma is doing a nationwide search for a permanent CEO/President.

