Food Bank, Iron Gate partner during freezing temperatures

TULSA, Okla. — With temperatures plunging well below freezing, food banks across Oklahoma are thinking of those in need.

The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma teamed up with Iron Gate Kitchen to prepare to serve up a meal to anyone who walks through the soup kitchen's doors.

With temperatures in the 20s those who do not place to go or food to eat rely on programs like this. That's why the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and Iron Gate Kitchen came together to protect everyone from these harsh weather conditions.

The Executive Director of Iron Gate, Carrie Henderson said they are prepared for the winter storm.

"We are getting ready for the winter storm this weekend we are happy to partner with the food bank of eastern Oklahoma to get us food," said Henderson.

The freezing temperatures are forcing Tulsan’s in need, indoors.

This weekend, Iron Gate is expecting a spike in visitors because of the cold conditions.

"We anticipate doing about 3,000 additional meals during the storm this weekend. There's going to be four pop up shelters across the city and so we're going to provide them food. So, people not only have shelter, but they have food," said Henderson.

The four locations are strategically placed around the city with outreach teams in place to get anyone to come inside.

All this effort comes with a special message to those looking for a meal.

"Obviously these are extreme conditions and what we hope to do with these pop up shelters is to make sure that everyone that is unsheltered has a place to go with weekend," said Henderson.

They served more than 24 million meals for people seeking help through these tough times.

Jeff Marlow, the Food Bank of Eastern of Oklahoma CEO said it takes all of us to help.

'We couldn't do it without Iron Gate and they couldn't do it without us. And so it takes us all to serve our community in need to really move that needle in the fight against hunger and we're just excited to be a part of it," Marlow said.

Find more information on the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and how you can donate or volunteer here.

