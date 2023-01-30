First tiny home built in City Lights Village

TULSA, Okla. — The first home in City Lights’ 'tiny home' Village is officially built. The nonprofit is establishing a tiny home community to address Tulsa’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis.

“Sometimes it’s hard to understand how cold it can get," said John Phillips, a homeless man in Tulsa. "Your feet are frozen. You have to walk good at night and see the sleet.”

Phillips walks to get warm on many cold, winter days because it keeps him focused.

“I just pray to the good Lord most of the time about where I’m at and try to discover new ways about the way I ended up in a homeless state," Phillips said.

Phillips said he never had a home to call his own in Tulsa, but as he continues prodding away in the sleet and freezing temperatures, his aspirations of finally getting a job remain strong.

“I worked at a carnival for a while. That’s about all the workforce experience I’ve got," Phillips said. "I just have to wait and keep trying hard every day.”

About three miles north of where Phillips was walking, "Dave’s home" in City Lights Village was built, thanks to family donations. Tulsa’s nonprofit City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma is behind the project. Their goal is to build 75 tiny homes for $400 a month.

“We know there are folks outside, and we know that our shelters are full," said Sarah Grounds, executive director of the City Lights Foundation. "We know that we don’t have housing for people. It’s more of a spotlight why this is needed.”

The story of how the new home became known as "Dave’s Home" is proudly shown on a plaque out front.

Like Phillips, Dave was a homeless man. The Ritchie family brought Dave in after seeing him dig through a trash can and helped him got him a job. Through mutual values, a strong friendship formed and lasted for decades.

Maybe Phillips could be the next Dave, but for now, he’s going to the warming center.

The following warming centers are open to protect people from the cold:

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.: open 24-7

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.: open 24-7

Tulsa County Emergency Shelter, 2401 Charles Page Blvd.: open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Tulsa Day Center, 415 W. Archer St.: open 24-7

