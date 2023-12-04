Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa fire responds after car dives off bridge into Arkansas River

Car in river
KJRH
Car in river
Posted at 11:06 AM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 12:39:00-05

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police and fire are responding to a car in the Arkansas River near I-44.

The Tulsa Fire Department said the car is on the river bed after running off the I-44 bridge.

Drivers are cautioned to avoid I-44 near the Arkansas River on both the east and the west side.

This is a developing story.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7