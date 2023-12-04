Tulsa fire responds after car dives off bridge into Arkansas River

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police and fire are responding to a car in the Arkansas River near I-44.
The Tulsa Fire Department said the car is on the river bed after running off the I-44 bridge.
Drivers are cautioned to avoid I-44 near the Arkansas River on both the east and the west side.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube