First girl to finish football season at Memorial High School

TULSA, Okla. — A Memorial High School junior is changing the game for other young women on and off the field. She's making history for being the first female player to finish off the football season.

The high school junior's talents don't stop at the end zone. She's also an AP, Honor Roll Student and Ranked 7th in her class with a 3.8 GPA.

“It’s a great honor, It feels amazing to look back and see all the things I’ve accomplished,” Mayberry said.

Her passion for football started her freshman year when she rode a bus full of football players every day to get to Broken Arrow High School for her AP courses.

“I was helping the guys learn their plays, and someone said, girls can’t play, females can’t play and I was like...yes we can,” Mayberry said.

She made it happen.

“One day, I finally got all the nerves out and said...hey, when is try out. He was like, are you asking for yourself, or are you asking for a friend?” I was like… for me,” Mayberry said.

Her grit, hard work, and persistence, convinced her coaches and fellow teammates to give her a chance.

“She had that determination, she had that drive, and she had the courage to come out and do it,” Brian Worrell, head football coach said.

“I never really saw how tough girls were until she started playing,” freshman Cade Gass, said.

Her Coach said she's been a joy to have on the team and they're excited to have her another year.

“She’s going to be successful no matter what she does and we will support her all the way along the way,” Worrell said.

Mayberry is not done with her accomplishments. Next on her list, she wants to major in engineering and computer science. She said she would love to be able to play in a collegiate women's football league.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --