Firefighters warn tree debris is flammable given fireworks season

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters are warning Tulsans to be extra vigilant this year with fireworks since tree debris from the recent windstorm is very flammable.

Tulsans shouldn't be lighting fireworks in city limits anyway because it's illegal, but Tulsa firefighters say all debris, especially tree limbs, can catch on fire quickly. It's why it makes it even more serious this year.

It's been a long haul for Tulsans. First, they had to deal with not having power; now, tree debris is scattered all over lawns. It does not stop the Fourth of July holiday being right around the corner.

Earth Tech, of Tulsa says she isn't a fireworks fan. She's an environmentalist and knows how fireworks could impact the environment.

"The land needs healing, and lighting fireworks just brings more fire," Tech said.

Tulsa firefighters are known to put out fires from fireworks, but this year, it's on heightened alert due to flammable tree damage.

It's dry, and coupled with heat, firefighters say it could cause an intense fire.

Angela Armour, of Tulsa is listening.

"I personally would follow the rules," Armour said. "I don't want anything to catch on fire. People are excited about the Fourth of July, so they're going to do it."

The fine for illegally setting off fireworks in Tulsa could cost $1,200. It's why Tulsans can only get a permit if they're professionals.

"I feel like any sane person with some awareness of themselves and their environment would understand that," Tech added. "I feel like a lot of people now don't have that awareness of self and their environment, and they're just doing whatever."

Bottom line: Tulsa firefighters say to leave the fireworks to the professionals. They encourage Tulsans to attend Folds of Honor Freedom Fest for a giant fireworks celebration.

