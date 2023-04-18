National Firefighter Registry for Cancer now open

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters nationwide can now sign up for a medical database to track and fight cancer.

The announcement of a National Firefighter Cancer Registrycame down from the CDC Monday, citing the Biden Administration’s commitment to help end cancer.

But the effort to get all firefighters on board actually began six years ago last week – with a former Tulsa firefighter who knows the cancer fight first hand.

Tulsa Firefighters Union President Matt Lay credits his family – and his work family with getting through a cancer diagnosis at just 31 years old .

But he says fighting for life after time spent saving others on the job – is far too common.

“We’ve had numerous firefighters that have been plagued by this disease. Cancer is the number one killer of firefighters right now.And so anything we can do to take this fight to the next level and get as much research as we can to help save as many lives as we can.”

So once Lay beat cancer, Lay and Oklahoma State Firefighters Association lobbied for the national firefighter cancer registry’screation in Washington, and it was ultimately signed into law by President Trump in 2018.

After years of development the registry is now open for all current and retired firefighters. It takes about a half-hour to register and answer a questionnaire about any potential toxic exposure.

The registry has full backing of Tulsa Fire Department.

Chief Michael Baker calls it a monumental step – adding in a statement quote,

“The creation of the National Firefighter Registry for Cancer is a monumental step forward in understanding the cancer risk among the firefighter profession. Improving the safety of the firefighter’s work environment, protective equipment, and develop action steps for prevention are critical to saving lives. Through the registry, we will have a comprehensive database that offers researchers an opportunity move our efforts upstream and ensure healthy community heroes.”





Chief Michael Baker

Retired volunteer firefighter Tony Wisely – also a cancer survivor – plans to sign up.

“get them registered, get the information out, and if there’s a connection, let’s take care of them,” Wisely said.

“It’s something we’ve got to do more to figure out how to protect ourselves and do the research to put positive interventions in place,” Lay said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --