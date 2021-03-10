Firefighters battle grass fire near Hominy

HOMINY, Okla. — Firefighters battled a grass fire near Hominy, Okla., according to Osage County Emergency Management.
Fire crews arrived at the scene Wednesday located north of Highway 20, about 6 miles west of Hominy.
The agency told 2 Works for You crews fought this fire for more than two hours.
Officials said the fire is not a threat to homes. No injuries have been reported.
