Firefighters battle grass fire near Hominy

HOMINY, Okla. — Firefighters battled a grass fire near Hominy, Okla., according to Osage County Emergency Management.

Fire crews arrived at the scene Wednesday located north of Highway 20, about 6 miles west of Hominy.

The agency told 2 Works for You crews fought this fire for more than two hours.

Officials said the fire is not a threat to homes. No injuries have been reported.

