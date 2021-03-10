Menu

Firefighters battle grass fire near Hominy

Posted at 3:54 PM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 10:41:36-05

HOMINY, Okla. — Firefighters battled a grass fire near Hominy, Okla., according to Osage County Emergency Management.

Fire crews arrived at the scene Wednesday located north of Highway 20, about 6 miles west of Hominy.

The agency told 2 Works for You crews fought this fire for more than two hours.

Officials said the fire is not a threat to homes. No injuries have been reported.

