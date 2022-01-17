Firefighters battle flames at former Okmulgee hotel

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Firefighters battled a fire at a former hotel in Okmulgee on Monday morning.

Flames poured out of the roof of what was once Hotel Sparks near Comanche and East 6th Street around 11 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire started on the second floor of the historic three-story hotel, but they haven't determined the cause yet.

It took crews about 45 minutes to put the initial flames out.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --