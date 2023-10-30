Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Fire crews see stark increase in calls during first freeze in Tulsa

Tulsa Fire Department
2 News Oklahoma
Raises will be at least 4 % across the board for Tulsa firefighters, according to Tulsa Firefighter President Matt Lay
Tulsa Fire Department
Posted at 11:33 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 12:55:09-04

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department responded to 220 emergency calls since Sunday morning.

TFD says this is a high number of calls, and it's caused in part by the first cold snap of the year.

As folks try to stay warm and kick on their heaters for the first time, the fire department sees an increase in calls related to furnaces, stoves, chimneys, and heaters.

Crews also put out five house fires, one apartment fire, and eight carbon monoxide incidents.

2 News spoke with experts about how to stay safe and warm this winter:

Save Money Safely: Tips to warm your home this Winter

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7