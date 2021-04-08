Watch
Fire crews respond to grass fire near Hominy

KJRH
thumbnail_red flag.jpg
Posted at 4:02 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 17:04:59-04

HOMINY, Okla. — Fire crews are responding to a grass fire Thursday afternoon located southwest of Hominy, Okla.

Much of Green Country is under a Red Flag Fire warning due to high winds.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

