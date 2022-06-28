Fire breaks out at McAlester church, polling location

MCALESTER, Okla. — Emergency crews responded to a fire breaking out at church before the polls opened in McAlester Tuesday morning.

Pittsburg County Election Board officials say between 5:30 and 6 a.m., a poll worker arrived at the Assembly of God Church and found the building engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived quickly on the scene. It's believed that no one was inside at the time

The church is the polling spot for 2 precincts but now has been moved to the Pittsburg Co. Election Board Office located at 109 East Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester.

It should not interfere with people voting today for the state's primary elections. Anyone with questions can contact the Pittsburg County Election Board at 918-423-3877.

Currently, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

