Finding solace in music with Guitars4Vets

GLENPOOL, Okla. — The Glenpool VFW post might not be the largest in the area.

But it is mighty.

Post 9126 is hosting a local chapter of Guitars 4 Vets.

"We are one of two VFW in the nation that does Guitars for Vets," Scott Lowry, Guitars4Vets chapter coordinator, said.

Creating music, which is a source of connection between each other.

"You can probably relate," Lowry said. "Music touches parts of your being and your soul and your person."

Giving that needed touch to heal through the wounds of service.

"It relates to everything a song can touch," Lowry said. "A childhood memory, a memory of your great grandparents that you lost, where what we're doing is we're closing that gap. We're bringing it in and bringing that to the veteran."

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD, is a hard battle.

A battle that Guitars 4 Vets hopes to make a little bit easier by focusing on the here and now.

"We have problems just like everybody else," Lowry said. "Our brains don't really know how to process it anymore. Or maybe it knows how to process it wrong. So music that gives us that opportunity to just let go to just be in that moment and enjoy what you're doing."

That idea is taking off.

Within 48 hours of announcing the program, Lowry had a waitlist.

The class consists of a once-a-week hour lesson for ten weeks.

At the end, the veteran gets a guitar with accessories.

"It just depends on your moment and your mood and what you're thinking what you're doing, but music just creeps in," Lowry said. "And it's just like, hey, don't forget about me. Let's think about this for a second. And that serotonin level just bounces and you're just feeling better."

Lowry is looking for instructors who can donate their time to teach the veterans.

The chapter is also looking for acoustic guitar donations.

To apply, go to the chapter's Facebook page here or the Glenpool VFW Facebook page here.

Lowry said you can also email directly to ok.glenpool@guitarsforvets.org or call 918-497-6084.

For a broader look at the national Guitars4Vets organization, visit its website here.



