Find your polling place, view sample ballot for elections as early voting begins

TULSA -- Early voting is underway for Tuesday's primary election runoff in Oklahoma.

The biggest item on the ballot is the Republican race for governor.

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and Tulsa businessman Kevin Stitt squared off in a live debate on 2 Works for You on Wednesday night.

This is the first gubernatorial runoff on the Republican side since 1990.

Turnout is expected to be lower, with a decision on medical marijuana already being decided in June.

Residents can start with early voting in person at local county election boards Thursday at 8 a.m.

Click here to confirm your voter registration, find your polling place, view a sample ballot or track your absentee ballot.

