Festivals and sports embraced in Tulsa area Saturday

TULSA, Okla. — As the weather stayed clear before the evening thunderstorms on Saturday, Green Country took center stage with a memorable Mayfest, Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, plus Fiesta de Mayo and LIV Golf in Broken Arrow.

“It’s family-oriented," Mayfest volunteer Drew Provens said. "It’s been all age groups. I’ve seen everything from young kids to old people. It’s been really amazing. It’s really fun.”

“People get to learn about Hispanic culture, about things they didn’t know before. And we love that," Fiesta de Mayo co-organizer Margarita Vega said before rain shut down the event Saturday night. "And we love supporting local businesses that are our vendors.”

Bikers took the Black Wall Street Legacy Festival by storm before the actual storms came.

Greenwood was a personal visit for Darrin Scott of New Orleans, in his first to Tulsa taking in the history of Black Wall Street.

“That’s what made it special: learning the history and understanding what took place back then, and how do we move forward from there,” Scott said.

At Cedar Ridge Country Club the LIV event feels in some ways more of a music fest than a golf tournament.

“I’d recommend it, yeah. I’d come back," golf fan Drew Wooten of Muskogee said while sitting in a beach chair. "I’d like it if LIV came back to Oklahoma. This is a pretty well put together tournament.”

Several visitors at the various events told 2 News they weren’t sure if the weather would let them even attend these festivities.

That turned out mostly okay Saturday.

“I thought it might drizzle, but I’m not too concerned with it," Wooten said. I wore Chacos.”

Fiesta de Mayo was cut short by officials just after 6 p.m. Saturday due to incoming weather.

