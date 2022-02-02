February winter storm hits Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Snow entered Green Country primarily by way of Bartlesville on Wednesday as a part of this week's winter storm.

Road conditions began deteriorating by Wednesday morning and snow built up quickly into the afternoon.

Washington County Sheriff Scott Owen says the roads have gotten treatment since early Wednesday morning with salt and sand.

“They’ve taken good care of the bridges, the transportation departments in this county…of city county and state do a very good job of taking care of our highways.”

Despite the work by state and local crews, Owen says people should still stay home if possible.

For anyone without a warm place to stay, Bartlesville opened two warming centers; One is on the 400 block of West 13th Street and South Armstrong Avenue, and the other is on the 1500 block of Douglas Lane and East Drive.

Follow 2 News Oklahoma's live weather blog for this winter storm here.

